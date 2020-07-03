Cuba reports 8 new cases for COVID 19, calling for individual and collective responsibility



HAVANA, Cuba, July 3 (ACN) Cuba studied 2,690 samples, resulting in eight positive ones. The country totals 178,062 samples and 2,361 positives (1.3%).

At the close of July 2, 142 patients are in hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance. Another 131 people are being monitored in their homes, by the Primary Health Care.

The eight cases diagnosed are Cubans, seven were contacts of confirmed cases and in one the source of infection is not specified. Seven are men and one is woman. 100% of the cases were asymptomatic.

Out of the 2,361 patients diagnosed with the disease, 49 remain in hospital and 48 of them (98%) have stable clinical evolution. No deaths were reported during the day and three discharges were made, for a total of 2,224 recovered patients (94.3%). One patient was reported to be in serious condition.

Authorities from the country and the health ministry indicated this is for Havana, the first phase of post-COVID-19 recovery after several days, when almost the rest of the country has already passed through it. This undoubtedly brings hope and strength to the population, but it is an individual and collective responsibility.