Cuba reports 11 new cases for COVID-19 and no deaths



HAVANA, Cuba, June 16 (ACN) Cuba studied 2,582 samples for COVID-19, resulting in 11 positive ones. The country has accumulated 138,831 completed samples and 2,273 positive ones (1.6%), with 88% of them being recovered.

There are 193 confirmed admissions, 188 with stable clinical evolution, one in critical condition and four serious; 84 deaths (none yesterday) and two evacuations.

At the close of June 15, 400 patients were admitted to hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance. Another 552 are monitored in primary health care.

Among the 11 confirmed cases, 10 were Cubans and one foreigner resident in the country. Of these, six were contacts from confirmed cases and in five the source of infection was not specified.

Of the cases diagnosed, four (36.4%) were men and seven (63.6%) women. By age group, they were: under 40 years old, five cases (45.4%), then from 40- 59 years old and over 60 with three cases (27.3%) respectively. Three cases (27.3%) were asymptomatic.