Cuba reports 9 new cases for COVID -19 and the ninth consecutive day with no deaths



HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 8 (ACN) Cuba studied 2,048 samples for COVID-19, resulting in nine positive ones, totalling 2,200, of which 85 percent are recovered, Dr. Francisco Duran Garcia, National Director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym) reported in his daily report.

There are still 247 patients admitted, 244 with stable clinical evolution and six reported in serious condition; two evacuated and 83 deaths (none on Sunday), achieving the ninth consecutive day with no deaths.

At the close of June 7, 499 patients were in hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance. Another 1,642 persons are being monitored in their homes by the Primary Health Care.

The nine confirmed cases were Cubans. Of these, six (66.7%) were contacts of confirmed cases, two (22.2%) did not specify the source of infection and one (11.1%) had a source of infection abroad.

Out of the positive cases, five were men and four women. The age groups were: U40, 4 (44.4%), 40-60, 3 (33.3%) and over-60, 2 (22.2%). A total of six (66.7 %) of the positive cases were asymptomatic.