Over one million people in Cuba use 4G



HAVANA, Cuba, May 29 (ACN) More than 3.7 million mobile Internet services have been provided in Cuba, of which more than one million are on the 4G network, Hilda Arias Perez, commercial vice-president of the Cuban Telecommunications Company (ETECSA by its Spanish acronym) announced.

That is why we will continue developing this network purposefully; the 4G (fourth generation of mobile telephony technologies) is the most widely used in the world and has a greater capacity, she told Cubadebate.

In this regard, Luis Iglesias Reyes, vice president of investment at ETECSA, stressed that in 2019 and this year have been very active if we are talking about capacity expansion.

In 2019, as part of the program to expand Internet to mobile phones, 682 3G and 497 4G radio bases were installed; 190 tower structures were also set up to support the investments.