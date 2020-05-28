Cuba to attend today virtual parliamentary meeting to face COVID-19

HAVANA, Cuba, May 28 (acn) Cuba will attend today the Virtual Working Meeting between Latin American and Caribbean Parliaments organized by the Chamber of Deputies of Mexico and Argentina with the aim of promoting inter-parliamentary cooperation in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ana Maria Mari Machado, vice president of the National Assembly of People's Power, will represent Cuba in the virtual event, which will have as motto: "Challenges and Defiances in the Region within the framework of COVID-19".

At the meeting, parliamentary leaders from Mexico, Argentina, Barbados, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Dominica, Ecuador, Uruguay, Paraguay and Cuba, as well as representatives of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) will share experiences on confronting the new coronavirus pandemic.