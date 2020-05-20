Cuba attends UNESCO meeting about impact of COVID-19 on education

HAVANA, Cuba, May 20 (acn) Cuba attended a virtual meeting of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) with the objective of analyzing the impact that the new coronvirus pandemic has had on education.

The Cuban delegation was led by Martha Mesa, first deputy minister at the Ministry of Higher Education, and Dania Lopez, deputy minister of Education, who presented the experience of the Cuban education system in times of COVID-19, as reported on Twitter Yahima Esquivel, permanent representative of Cuba to UNESCO.

At the meeting, the Cuban representatives reaffirmed the will of the Caribbean island to guarantee the right to an inclusive and quality education that promotes learning opportunities for all.

Likewise, they referred to the virtual work system established by the Ministry to deal with this situation, which allows continuing with the methodological indications, individual preparation of teachers and students, as well as the readjustment of the evaluation calendar for all levels of education.

UNESCO is based in Paris, French capital, and was founded on November 16, 1945, with the aim of contributing to peace and security in the world through education, science, culture and communications after the end of the Second World War.