Seventh perceptible earthquake of the year is registered in Cuba



HAVANA, Cuba, May 18 (acn) The National Seismological Service reported the occurrence of a perceptible earthquake yesterday afternoon in Santiago de Cuba province, the seventh with that category this year in the Cuban archipelago.

The event was registered at coordinates 19.728 degrees North Latitude and -76.460 degrees West Longitude, at a depth of 5 km. It had magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale, located 20 km south-southwest of the town of Chivirico, in the province of Santiago de Cuba.

Perceptibility reports have been received from the municipalities of Guama, Tercer Frente and Santiago de Cuba, from the aforementioned province; as well as from the municipalities of Bayamo and Bartolome Maso of the province of Granma.

No material or human damages were reported.