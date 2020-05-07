Cuba achieves set up of diagnostic system to detect antibodies generated by COVID-19



HAVANA, Cuba, May 7 (ACN) The Cuban Center for Immunoassay (CIE by its Spanish acronym) achieved in record time the assembly of an ELISA type diagnostic system, based on SUMA technology, to detect antibodies generated by the new coronavirus.

According to a publication by Cuba's Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries Business Group (BioCubaFarma) on its Facebook page, the diagnostic system will allow more people to be tested to detect and identify positives early, isolate them and treat them, reducing the risk of their progressing to serious forms of the disease.

COVID-19 will not be controlled until there is an effective vaccine and this could take time according to the World Health Organization, which is why timely diagnosis becomes a strength for the control of this disease, it stresses.

Several Cuban research centers have offered their congratulations to the Immunoassay Center for such an important achievement for the country, including Cuba's Neuroscience Center, the Finlay Institute and the Center for Molecular Immunology.