PAHO donates to Cuba tests to detect new coronavirus



HAVANA, Cuba, May 5 (ACN) One hundred thousand real-time PCR molecular tests, the most effective method for diagnosing COVID-19, were delivered Tuesday to the Pedro Kouri Tropical Medicine Institute (IPK) by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and its global partner, the World Health Organization (WHO).

Dr. Jose Moya, PAHO/WHO representative in Cuba, explained that as part of the international agency's cooperation, the donation will strengthen the response activities to the pandemic carried out by the Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym).

At the same time, Dr. Manuel Romero Placeres, director of the IPK, thanked the contribution, which will also be destined to the other laboratories in the country that are analyzing the samples for the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, such as those in Santiago de Cuba and Villa Clara.

For his part, deputy minister Luis Fernando Navarro reiterated his gratitude to PAHO/WHO for its early support to Cuba with resources to confront the pandemic and to coordinate the work with the other agencies of the United Nations system.

Navarro also expressed the commitment of the IPK workers, a leading center in researching the disease and treating patients in Cuba.

For the PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test, which is done on suspicious cases and their contacts, a sample is taken from the bottom of the patient's nose, mouth or throat and then analyzed by trained personnel in compliance with biosecurity standards.