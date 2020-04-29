Cuba has the equipment to detect the silent pneumonia caused by COVID-19



HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 29 (ACN) Cuba has a pulse oximeter, a medical device to detect silent pneumonia caused by cases confirmed with COVID-19, Dr. Francisco Duran Garcia, national director of epidemiology of the Cuban public health ministry, informed Wednesday at a press conference.

He explained that the typical symptom of SARS-CoV-2 infection is pneumonia, with its own easily detectable signs, but both in China and elsewhere, specialists identified patients who were getting worse without any apparent respiratory symptoms, many of whom were admitted for illnesses unrelated to the virus.

However," he continued, "when they were tested for SARS-CoV-2, they were shown to have the COVID-19, without having the breathing difficulty characteristic of low oxygen levels, hence it was called silent pneumonia.

Duran referred that the pulse oximeter is placed on the finger of persons to measure the level of oxygen, and in this way it is possible to identify quickly and reliably the oxygenation problems.