A total of 525 people have defeated COVID-19 in Cuba



HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 27 (ACN) Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of epidemiology at the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, reported Monday at a press conference that 525 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country, 37.8 percent of those diagnosed.

According to the expert, 24 new discharges were offered on Sunday, a figure higher than the number of people diagnosed on that date as positive for the coronavirus that causes the disease, (20).

In general, Duran said, there have been discharges in almost all the provinces of the national territory, being Havana, with 190, and Villa Clara, with 136, the ones showing more recoveries.

He indicated that the time that the virus can remain alive in the deceased is an unknown, so the personnel that work in the legal medicine and funeral services - that handle dead bodies - have to use the means of protection and comply with the protocols of action.

The expert recalled that diagnostic tests are carried out in Cuba on persons with severe acute respiratory infection, those who die from respiratory conditions, and on contacts of confirmed cases, many of them asymptomatic, which is a very significant group.