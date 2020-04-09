All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
09
April Thursday

Cuba postpones entry exams for higher education

0904-PRUEBA1.jpg
HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 9 (ACN) The Cuban Ministry of Higher Education (MES by its Spanish acronym) announced this Thursday the postponement of the entrance exams to that educational level this year, until the health situation caused by the COVID-19 allows it.
In an informative statement published this Thursday on its official website, the MES states that taking into account the compliance by stages of the Plan of Measures approved by the National Working Group to face this serious pandemic, it was decided to postpone the entrance examinations, scheduled for next May.
 The agency urges students to intensify their individual study at home, with the materials and information provided.

Cuba COVID-19 university exams

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News