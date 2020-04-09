Cuba postpones entry exams for higher education



HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 9 (ACN) The Cuban Ministry of Higher Education (MES by its Spanish acronym) announced this Thursday the postponement of the entrance exams to that educational level this year, until the health situation caused by the COVID-19 allows it.

In an informative statement published this Thursday on its official website, the MES states that taking into account the compliance by stages of the Plan of Measures approved by the National Working Group to face this serious pandemic, it was decided to postpone the entrance examinations, scheduled for next May.

The agency urges students to intensify their individual study at home, with the materials and information provided.