Cuba extends scope of testing to COVID-19

HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 31 (ACN) Cuba is extending scope of testing for the detection of new positive cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, announced on Tuesday in Francisco Durán, director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health.

As of today we will have 100 thousand rapid test kits that in 30 minutes will allow us to know the result, and we will apply it to the people who are already in the isolation centers and to those who arrive in the country, the official said in a press conference.

He added that in addition Cuba has more than 40,000 tests in real time, which consist of a molecular diagnosis that will allow for the extension of the universe of the population to be tested.

Durán said that this step was positive because it will allow to know a little better the possible presence of people with COVID-19 in the country, and he thanked the support of the Pan-American Health Organization and countries like China and France for the acquisition of these diagnostic means.

At the press conference, it was reported that by the end of yesterday, 315 tests had been carried out in Cuba to identify COVID-19, as a result of which the country had increased the number of confirmed cases to 186 with the positive diagnosis of 16 new people.

According to the World Health Organization, expanding screening coverage and isolating positives and their contacts are among the most effective strategies to prevent the spread of this pandemic that has already been reported in 174 countries, with local transmission in at least 154.