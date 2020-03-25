Cuban medical brigade to Belize to fight COVID-19

HAVANA, Cuba, Mr 25 (ACN) In the fight against COVID-19, Cuba continues spreading solidarity in several nations of the world and a sign of this is that a Cuban medical brigade, made up of 25 cooperators, is travelling this Wednesday to Belize.

The medical brigade ratified the commitment to help the people of Belize in every possible way, in the battle against the new coronavirus SARS CoV-2, which causes the disease.

We know that they have two confirmed cases of the disease, and they are waiting for us there to cooperate in the treatment they require," said Orlando Borrero, one of the members of the brigade.

He also pointed out they will have all the necessary equipment to work, including the means of protection, which are very important to avoid the risk of being infected.

Fifty-five doctors and nurses will go to Belize this day, while 33 will travel Thursday to complete the group of 58 specialists of the Cuban medical brigade, Borrero continued.

So far, Cuba has sent health collaborators to countries such as Jamaica, Venezuela, Italy and Belize, in a solidarity gesture to fight a pandemic that has already caused more than 16,000 deaths around the planet.