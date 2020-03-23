Cuba: Latest news on COVID-19: measures taken and thanks to Cuban solidarity



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 23 (acn) The application of measures in all the country's territories and the praise of Cuban medical collaboration, by Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), stand out among the most recent news on the new pandemic COVID-19.



Information is generated from the Cuban provinces regarding the intense activity against the disease, with emphasis on sanitary-hygienic measures, the sale of cleaning products, production of food, protection of children and the elderly, unity between institutions and entities, among other aspects.

The WHO retweeted the thanks of several personalities, including the organisation's director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, regarding the arrival of 52 Cuban professionals in Lombardy, Italy, one of the most affected territories in the world.

Solidarity among all is the only way to stop this pandemic, the message says.

To date, there are more than 170 nations in the world with the presence of infected people and more than 11,000 deaths.

Authorities of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health affirm that the nation does not have indigenous transmission of the new coronavirus COVID-19 and that the 35 diagnosed cases are imported and introduced (those who have not left the national territory have the proven source of infection by a person who came to the country with the disease).

In addition, it was stressed that the message to the people is to remain alert, but in tranquility.