Cuba confirms two new COVID-19 cases



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 18 (ACN) Cuba confirmed two new positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, totaling seven in the country, but it cannot be said there is transmission in the country nor is it urgent to establish a quarantine, Francisco Duran, national director of epidemiology at the health ministry said.



One of these two cases is a 38-year-old Cuban citizen who lives in Camaguey. He arrived in the country on March 14 from Italy. He went to the health services on March 15 and was referred and admitted to the Amalia Simoni Hospital in this province. He was confirmed by the Laboratory of the Provincial Center of Hygiene, Epidemiology and Microbiology of Villa Clara.



He is stable and in satisfactory condition at present.



The second case confirmed is a 65-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in the municipality of Guanabacoa, Havana. He is the contact of his daughter who returned from Italy on March 7 and began with symptoms last 10. When she went to the Family Doctor's Office, she identified herself as a suspect and was referred to the IPK with her father.



On Tuesday morning the man is confirmed by the IPK National Reference Laboratory as positive for the virus and his daughter is still being studied. He is stable and has progressed satisfactorily so far.



The rest of the confirmed cases are progressing satisfactorily, except for the previously reported 61-year-old Italian patient, who is in a critical condition with new complications.



Duran emphasized that it cannot be said there is transmission in Cuba, because it will happen when people begin showing the presence of the virus, with or without symptoms, who have not had any relationship with any of the infected patients who have arrived from abroad or with links to them.



He added that, following World Health Organization protocols, quarantine should only be established when the virus is proven to be transmissible from person to person, because this creates a situation of tension and produces stress. It is known that stress diminishes people's immune capacity, and therefore there is a greater risk of the disease.



COVID-19 has expanded dramatically since the first cases in Wuhan, China, and that it has now wreaked havoc in 144 countries, with more than 180,000 cases and some 7,000 deaths.