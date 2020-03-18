Cuban laboratories guarantee identification of COVID-19 suspects



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 18 (ACN) The Molecular Microbiology laboratories in Villa Clara (central Cuba) and Santiago de Cuba (eastern of the country) are strongholds for determining potential patients infected with the new coronavirus.



These centers have advanced technology and sufficient reagents to make an effective diagnosis in 24 hours, as Dr. Gretza Sanchez Padron and Dr. Guillermo Mora Garcia, directors of health in Villa Clara and Santiago de Cuba, respectively, explained to Juventud Rebelde in its digital edition.



The tests needed will be carried out by a well-qualified staff from the samples taken in the selected hospital institutions, a process executed with a rigorous protocol of biosecurity and respect for the patient, especially from the fourth day of symptoms, to avoid false negatives.



These institutions are staffed by doctors specialized in Microbiology, graduates in Clinical Bioanalysis and laboratory technicians, all trained at the Pedro Kouri Institute of Tropical Medicine (IPK), and respond to an efficient organizational system that facilitates operational diagnosis.



Both laboratories have proven to be a stronghold for the diagnosis of infectious diseases transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, such as dengue, yellow fever, chikungunya and zika.