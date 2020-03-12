Jamaica request Cuban nurses to face COVID-19



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 12 (acn) The Jamaican government asked Cuba for around 100 nurses to help local intensive care units (ICUs) in treating the most serious cases of COVID-19, the Jamaica Observer journal reported.



Christopher Tufton, Jamaican Minister of Health and Wellness, said that he is exploring together with Cuban representatives the possibility of having a contingent to contribute to the national effort in the presence of the pathogen, according to Prensa Latina news agency.

Without announcing when the nurses would arrive on Jamaican soil, Tufton described Cuba's 100 nurses as a "substantial number" to fill the gap in local ICUs.

Jamaica confirmed yesterday the first patient infected with the new coronavirus strain, who arrived on the island last March 4 from UK.

The government confirmed the availability of seven billion dollars in contingency funds to combat the threat of the virus.

Currently, more than 300 Cuban health professionals, under the bilateral Technical Cooperation agreement, provide their services in hospital institutions throughout the Jamaican geography.

Late last February, a group of 38 Cuban aid workers made up of doctors, nurses, and biomedical engineers joined the Medical Brigade to contribute to the well-being and health of the people of Jamaica.