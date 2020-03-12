Cuba already creates a Science, Technology and Innovation Observatory



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 11 (ACN) Cuba now has a Science, Technology and Innovation Observatory (OCTI), reported this Wednesday the Master in Science Ceferino Julio Santaren Suarez, director general of the Institute of Scientific and Technological Information, leading the design of the project led by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment (CITMA by its Spanish acronym).



The OCTI was announced at a press conference held at CITMA, attended by Cuban scinetists and other directors and specialists from organizations that work in the formation of the Observatory.

This project aims to support the strategic and operational decision-making process of the participants in the Science, Technology and Innovation System, while contributing to the national and international visibility of the country's science, technology and innovation activity and raising the social perception of these issues.

It has been created through the study of the experience of other similar institutions in the world but the Cuban one is different from other similar institutions because it is capable of analyzing several priority issues for the country and it does not focus on a single topic.

The Scientific, Technological and Innovation Observatory is a tool to provide information for the monitoring, design or reformulation of policies and programs aimed at the development of these fields in Cuba.