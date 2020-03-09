Cuba is equipped to diagnose new coronavirus



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 9 (ACN) Cuba is equipped with the necessary laboratory network and resources for the diagnosis of the coronavirus COVID-19, a disease which has killed more than 3,823 people and infected 106,112 worldwide.



The equipment was provided by the Cuban ministry of public health and the Pan-American Health Organization, Manuel Romero, director of the Cuban Institute of Tropical Medicine, Pedro Kouri (IPK), told Prensa Latina.

There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cuba and it is possible to diagnose 17 other viruses, such as Influenza A and B, and the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), Romero added.

He also warned that the increase in acute respiratory infections is more frequent in Cuba during this time of the year, and urged the population to be alert and to pay attention to their health and that of others.

The plan to confront COVID-19 includes the creation of isolation centers in all Cuban provinces, the specialist pointed out, and clarified the samples will be taken from those suspected with clinical and epidemiological criteria.