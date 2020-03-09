Health hearings in Cuba´s work centers on the coronavirus



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 9 (acn) Health hearings on the coronavirus and the danger it represents will begin to be developed from today in workplaces throughout Cuba.



The call was made by the Cuban Workers Federation (CTC by its Spanish acronym) and its unions, with the goal that people gain knowledge regarding the prevention and control measures of COVID-19.

The decision of the trade union movement responds to the update made by the Cuban Government of the plan to prevent and control the coronavirus, given the complex international situation described today, reported Trabajadores newspaper.

Regional meetings took place recently in the west, center and east of the country, during which Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel insisted on the importance of the population knowing everything related to COVID-19.

He described the task of gigantic and said that it can only be guaranteed with the participation of the people and the actions of mass organizations, among which the CTC is decisive.

Considered to be a respiratory-transmitted disease, the coronavirus can be contracted through contact with a person infested with the virus, and the drops coming from the nose or mouth when someone infested coughs or exhales.

Hence its rapid spread and, therefore, the need to take preventive measures before the appearance (mild and gradual) of symptoms and signs.