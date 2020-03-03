Cuban FM condemns consequences of medical cooperation halted in several countries



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 2 (ACN) Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez denounced today on Twitter some of the consequences for the world's population caused by the suspension of Cuba's medical cooperation in several countries around the world.



Some 67 million people are affected by this measure; a consequence of the most recent attacks by the US government against Cuba, Rodriguez tweeted.

Last year, the right-wing governments of Brazil, Ecuador and Bolivia, allied to the White House, forced the end of the work of Cuban professionals, accusing them of participating in or encouraging the convulsive political situation in those countries, leaving the most vulnerable population once again helpless.

Havana has also been accused, in complaints filed by Washington, of "exploiting" medical personnel sent on missions. A report suggested that the working conditions, low wages and coercion amounted to "modern slavery," Cubadebate website reported.

More than 600,000 Cuban health personnel, including doctors, nurses and technicians, have been sent to more than 160 countries since the 1960's.

Currently, this collaboration is in place in more than 60 nations, from indigenous Amazon populations to poor neighborhood residents in Africa.