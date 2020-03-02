Cuba extends application of HeberFeron throughout the country



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 2 (ACN) The use of HeberFeron, a drug created and produced by the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB by its Spanish acronym), in Havana, has spread throughout the country by opening more centers in different municipalities.



HeberFeron destroys or reduces non-melanoma skin tumors and avoids the consequences of surgery on facial areas. It is indicated in the perilesional (intradermal) or intralesional treatment of basal cell carcinoma previously confirmed by biopsy and decreases eight times the frequency of new injuries.

It can be used as an alternative or adjuvant treatment to other procedures (surgical or not), as well as in injuries of any size, clinical subtype and location, high risk (H-zone of the face) or locally advanced (injuries difficult to treat due to local invasion and/or near to vital structures such as eyes and brain).

Currently, in order to achieve the goal of expanding this product's therapeutic reach, the Cuban health system is training a greater number of professionals with the support of the Universities of Medical Sciences, with the participation of maxillofacial surgeons, ophthalmologists and oncologists, including dermatologists and a group of specialists in General Comprehensive Medicine, who are interested in the new therapy and who are actively researching skin cancer injuries.