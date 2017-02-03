Cubans working for foreign companies to start paying income tax

España Español  Français  РУССКИЙ


Havana, Friday 03 de February de 2017 03:11 pm
Created on Friday, 03 February 2017 13:17 | Hits: 53 |
Cubans working for foreign companies to start paying income taxHAVANA, Cuba, Feb 3 (ACN) From April Cubans that work in foreign companies operating in the island nation will pay taxes on their personal income, as decreed by the 2017 State Budget Law.

Vladimir Regueiro, director of the Income Policy Department of the ministry of Finances and Prices, told ACN news agency that workers that receive salaries on excess of 2500 Cuban pesos (100 USD) a month will pay their personal income tax.
In order to determine the amount of money they have to pay the Cuban Tax Administration Office (ONAT) will use the same elements used for state companies workers that started last October.
The new measure will not include workers hired by companies established in the Mariel Special Development Zone, which already are paying said tax.
The employing companies will deduct the tax straight form the pay check and pay ONAT directly.
In the coming days the Ministry will issue a resolution to regulate this measure.

