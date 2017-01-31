Cuba produces enough pork for domestic consumption

Share

HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 31 (ACN) A record production of 194,976 tons of pork in 2016 allowed Cuba to stop importing the meat since it covers the domestic needs, according to a government official.



In statements to Juventud Rebelde newspaper, Carlos Vladimir Ortiz Mursulí, Vice-president of the business group in charge of pork production, the volumes registered in the last years have grown steadily and are bound to double figures obtained before the so-called Special Period (102,403 tons in 1989)

The official said the achievement is due to proper genetic treatment of the herds, guaranteeing ranchers piglets and up to 70 percent of total volume of feed they need, among other good policies.

Rising pigs and the later processing of pork in Cuba face many hurdles because of lack of technological resources; therefore investments in this industry are much needed, according to the newspaper