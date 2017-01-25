Rum factory in central Cuba gets quality certification for three brands

Share

CIEGO DE AVILA, Cuba, Jan 25 (acn) The National State Quality Commission certified three brands of rums produced by the Sugar Products Business Unit next to Enrique Varona González sugar mill, in the municipality of Chambas.

The guarantee was granted to the liquors Mulata Silver Dry, Varadero 11 years and Varadero 15 years, with high demand in the domestic market and export, Miguel Lima Villar, a specialist from the Ciego de Ávila Sugar Company, told ACN.

This distillery, founded in 1944 under the name Nauyú, in recent years received a millionaire investment thus allowing its workers to modernize the energetic base, improve distillation columns and start up a laboratory.

This also contributed to renovating several fermentors, expanding the storage of finished production and changing the internal and external image of the departments, Onel Hernández, head of the plant, told the press.

Last year, its workers overcame their plan when producing more than 90,000 hectoliters of alcohol through the efficiently use of some 30 000 tons of molasses provided by the four sugar mills of the province.

The effort of these workers allowed a varied formulation of alcohols destined to the domestic use, the pharmaceutical industry, the perfumery and several types of ethanol.