Cuba and United States sign MoU on animal and plant health

HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 20 (ACN) The Divisions of Animal and Plant Health of the Ministry of Agriculture of Cuba and the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service of the US Department of Agriculture signed in Washington DC a Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation

This new bilateral instrument provides a specific framework for the cooperation in the field of animal and plant health, which complements the provisions of the MOU on the cooperation in the field of agriculture and other related areas signed on March 21, 2016 by the Minister of Agriculture of Cuba and the US Secretary of Agriculture.

This new Memorandum is mainly intended to contribute to prevent the introduction and spread of quarantine pests, animal and plant disease agents and vectors in the United States and Cuba through the exchange of scientific information, best practices for the prevention and control of plagues and emerging diseases, collaborative scientific projects, including the use of technology, research and surveillance, and the holding of events on specific aspects of animal and plant health.

The Memorandum was signed on behalf of Cuba by José Ramón Cabañas, Ambassador of Cuba to the United States while Mr. Elvis S. Córdoba, Under Secretary a.i. for Marketing and Regulatory Programs in the US Department of Agriculture signed it for the United States.