Famous Floridita restaurant to mark its two centuries of activity

HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 9 (acn) With various activities aimed at highlighting the quality of its offer and services, history and international prestige, El Floridita bar-restaurant, known as cradle of daiquiri, marks this year the 200th anniversary of its creation.

The establishment, located in Old Havana, became world famous by the American writer and journalist Ernest Hemingway, who used to visit it. Currently, there are many tourists wishing to be photographed next to the bronze statue that reminds the author of The Old Man and the Sea and enjoy the refreshing drink.

Ariel Blanco Rodrigo, director of the center, told the press that throughout 2017, they will develop actions that promote the attractions and the historical and social wealth of one of the most popular bar-restaurants worldwide.

Particularly in October, they will carry out the activity of greater connotation, when about 200 members and representatives of the International Bartenders Association (IBA) will celebrate the event together with the workers of the entity.

In that month they will also celebrate the international competition of cocktail King of Kings, crowning of the now famous "King of the Daiquiri", which will be attended by the winning bartenders of the eight previous editions, always made in El Floridita.

October 7, Cuban Bartender's Day, will be a very special date to revere the famous establishment, according to Blanco Rodrigo, who said they anticipate several surprises.

The participation of its workers in fairs and other meetings is part of the actions for the bicentenary of the emblematic gastronomic unit which opened its doors in 1817 with the name of La Piña de Plata in the corner of Obispo and Monserrate Streets, same place where it currently operates.

The list of personalities who have visited this famous entity includes boxer Rocky Marciano, writer Tennessee Williams, filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, Italian actress Ornella Muti, French fashion designer Paco Rabanne and French actor Jean Paul Belmondo.