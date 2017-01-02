España Español  Français  РУССКИЙ


Havana, Monday 02 de January de 2017 11:26 am
Cuba reaches 4-million tourist mark in 2016

Cuba reaches 4-million tourist mark in 2016HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 2 (ACN) On December 30th, Cuba reached the 4 million tourist mark, for a 13 percent growth compared to 2015, reported the Ministry of Tourism (MINTUR).

According to a press release, most visitors arrived from North America and Europe, though the numbers of other continents are growing significantly

Forecasts from MINTUR say the growing trend will remain but it will slow down in 2017, with 4.1 million visitors expected.

Cuba now has 65 thousand rooms in state-owned hotels and another 17 thousand in private houses. Just in 2015, close to three thousand rooms were made available in 14 hotels in the main Cuban tourist poles. This 2016, more investments were made in this regard, said María del Carmen Orellana, MINTUR marketing general director

