Cuba-Venezuela cooperation to be stronger, Ministers say

HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 23 (acn) Delcy Rodríguez, Venezuela's Foreign Minister and Rodrigo Malmierca, Cuban Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment Minister, said during 2017 bilateral cooperation programs between the two countries will be strengthened.

According to Prensa Latina news agency, Rodríguez and Malmierca headed the delegations of their respective nations in the regular session of the 27th Intergovernmental Commission for Cuba-Venezuela Cooperation, organized yesterday in the building Antonio José de Sucre, in the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry.

We thank Cuban collaborators because we owe them part of the development and happiness of our people, said the chancellor in a speech that summed up the impact in the South American country of that cooperation strategy founded by Fidel Castro (1926-2016) and Hugo Chávez (1954-2013).

Rodriguez noted that in the last 12 months, the mutual contribution has grown and improved in the sectors of health, education, sport, culture and urban agriculture, among other sectors.

She also announced that 93 percent of the foreign exchange approved for next year is destined to further improve public health services, and the production and sale of medicines.

Thanks to Cuba's help, we have already established 12 000 community-based comprehensive doctors in 2016, incorporated into the national system, and we plan to cover one hundred percent of the national territory soon with the medical services of the Barrio Adentro Mission, added Rodriguez.

According to the report, in 2017, 50 percent of the cooperators in the sports programs will be Venezuelans, which shows the efficiency of working with Cuban specialists, a sports power that makes our sport growing every day.

She also explained that the parties agreed to promote greater participation of Cuba in the Bolivarian Economic Agenda, primarily in the mining industry, urban agriculture and drug production.

On the other hand, Malmierca pointed out that cooperation with Venezuela is based on the principles of solidarity and brotherhood raised by the Cuban and Bolivarian revolutions.

Cuba has much to thank Venezuela and will always have our support and cooperation in whatever circumstances, said the minister.

Finally, he emphasized that the political, economic and diplomatic victories of Venezuela are triumphs of Cuba and Latin America.