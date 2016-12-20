Cuban refinery sets record of production

Share

SANCTI SPIRITUS, Cuba, Dec 20 (acn) Based on a better guarantee of the raw material and better transportation, Sancti Spíritus´ Sergio Soto Refinery processed 72 237 tonnes of Cuban crude oil this year, the highest figure ever achieved at the plant, mainly using extractions from west of the island.

According to Lester Alain Alemán Hurtado, general director of the industry located in the municipality of Cabaiguán and unique in the country working with national oil, these results are due to the maintenance and repairs that have been undertaken by its workers in diverse sites such as the atmospheric distillation tower.

He told ACN that this volume of processed crude gave the possibility of breaking the historical records of production in vital provisions for the nation as the 50-70 asphalt liquid (prototype AC-30), as they obtained 32 872 tonnes for distribution throughout Cuba, a statistic that doubles that of 2014, previously considered the highest.

Aleman Hurtado also clarified that the amount of viscosity reducing solvent – highly demanded in the oil wells of Matanzas province- rounded 18 933 tonnes, another achievement of the year.

When referring to other provisions that are also the responsibility of the refining industry in Sancti Spiritus, including dielectric oils for transformers and the so-called sigatoca (very useful in the production of the product that fights the homonymous pest), he pointed out that there are no problems to comply with what is planned.

For some years, the Sergio Soto Refinery has been immersed in a strong investment process that, in addition to other actions, for 2017 provides for a capital repairs to increase the utilization of installed capacity.