Cuba completes this month the elimination of cash payments at gas stations





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 2 (ACN) With the incorporation of the provinces of Havana, Matanzas, Villa Clara, Ciego de Avila, Camagüey and Holguin to the schedule for the elimination of cash in the sale of fuel in gas stations, this process, which began on September 1, will conclude on October 31.



The Cimex S.A. Corporation, in charge of fuel commercialization in Cuba, published today on Facebook the dates scheduled for each of the establishments in the referred provinces, so that throughout the country will be used exclusively electronic means of payment for the purchase of fuel.



According to the entity, chip cards have been implemented for the state and non-state sector, magnetic stripe cards (national and international), disposable prepaid cards with six denominations (25, 75, 125, 250, 500 and 1,250 pesos in national currency), electronic pins through the Transfermovil payment gateway, and the rechargeable chip card.



Cimex S.A. specified that the single-use prepaid cards are marketed in its commercial network, as well as with accredited telecommunications agents of the Cuban Telecommunications Company (Etecsa).



The company has also developed an application for mobile devices called Desechables, which can be used to check the balance, the transactions made and to verify the activation of the card.



Likewise, for Transfermovil an electronic PIN can be acquired for the amount desired by the customer, while the rechargeable chip card has among its advantages to recharge the balance as many times as necessary, without limits on the amount, and does not require the presentation of the owner's ownership for its use, explains the corporation.



At the sales outlets, it added, new communication tools have been incorporated to provide customers with detailed information on the specific use of each means of payment.