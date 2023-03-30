China and Cuba Promote Reliable and Safe Tourism





Havana, March 29 (ACN) Representatives of Cuba’s Havanatur international group and China’s Tumei tour-operator signed a memo of understanding in Havana to encourage Chinese tourists to come to the island under what the Chinese party called a reliable and safe tourism.



During the signing ceremony at Havana’s Melia Cohiba Hotel, the deputy general manager of the Chinese entity, Rodrigo Wen said that Cuba is a prioritized destination of preference for their clients.



During a tour of several tourist centers in Cuba, the executive said that they discovered new places of special attraction, such as the city of Baracoa, in Eastern Guantanamo province, and added that they were happy to see remodeled hotels adapted to the needs of the Chinese market.



Cuban deputy tourism minister Maria del Carmen Orellana conveyed China’s Tumei executive confidence in the local destination and added that all conditions have been created for the Chinese visitors to feel at home here.



We are happy to know about the decision to reestablish trips abroad by the Chinese citizens after a long period of time under the pandemic, and that Cuba has been included in the schedule of nations approved for the visits, said the minister.



During the ceremony, the director for Asia and Oceania at the Cuban Foreign Ministry Alberto Blanco and the Chou Quan, economic advisor at the Chinese embassy in Cuba, agreed to the excellent state of bilateral relations between the two countries.