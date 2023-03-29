Multimillion-dollar investment will benefit coastal communities





CIEGO DE AVILA, Cuba, Mar 29 (ACN) This year, the international project Mi Costa will invest some nine million dollars in technologies to restore 1,300 kilometers of Cuba's southern coastline and enable capacity-building centers to help vulnerable communities tackle climate change.



José Manuel Guzmán Menéndez, national director of that global initiative supported by the Green Climate Fund and the Cuban government, said that the project will benefit seven coastal settlements of several provinces at risk of flooding due to the rise of the average sea level.



Cuba’s Marine Sciences Institute and its Center for Coastal Ecosystems Research will supervise the effectiveness of these and other works intended to improve the protective capacity of mangrove swamps, grasslands and the overall marine ecosystems of the target regions to prevent degradation and reduce salinization.



Project Mi Costa is focused on the main provisions of the Cuban State Plan to Confront Climate Change, known as Tarea Vida (Task Life) in order to protect the coasts and increase resilience in the most vulnerable areas of the country's southern coast.