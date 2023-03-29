Cuban Premier Calls for New Ways to Develop Tourism





Havana, March 28 (ACN) Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero said that the island tourist sector must keep service quality, guarantee logistics, change marketing strategies and create new products and tourist packages.



During the annual meeting of the Tourism Ministry, the Premier gave a detailed picture of the country’s situation and alerted on the need to change the mindset and the way to develop tourism, avoid inactivity by officials and directives in the face of difficulties.



For Marrero, keeping the working methods and styles of years before is a mistake in the face of the current world crisis, the US blockade and the media war against Cuba aimed at discrediting the revolution and promote an opinion set about an inefficient government.



Marrero said he was confident that tourist workers will face adversities and change them with their own initiatives bearing in mind that the economic sector earns financial funds necessary for the development of the country.



Tourism Minister Juan Carlos Garcia Granda referred to the importance of developing the local industry including the private sector as providers of tourism. We do nothing by bringing tourists while we do not guarantee quality, said the minister.



The Tourism Ministry is currently promoting an increase of air operations and connections with Canada and Latin American countries. The sector is also looking at nautical and marine modalities, nature, health, cultural tourism and others attraction for foreign visitors.