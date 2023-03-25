Cuba participates at Ibero-American Business Meeting





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 24 (ACN) Rodrigo Malmierca Diaz, Cuban minister of foreign trade and investment (MINCEX by its Spanish acronym), heads the Cuban delegation participating at the 14th Ibero-American Business Meeting, in Santo Domingo, in the context of the 28th Ibero-American Summit of Heads of State and Government.



On Twitter, Janet Fernandez, director of Trade Policy with Latin America and the Caribbean of the MINCEX, informed that specialists from Pro Cuba, the Chamber of Commerce and the Plaza la Marqueta Local Development Project of the province of Holguin(eastern Cuba) are also attending the meeting.



The meeting, which began on Thursday, is the only reference of the commitment of the private sector and business development, which will bring together important government authorities and prominent representatives of institutions, multilateral agencies, business organizations and companies throughout the region.



Under the slogan Together for a fair and sustainable Ibero-America, some of the themes of this edition are investment, tourism, connectivity, digital transformation, sustainability, infrastructure, energy, social commitment, gender equality and others.