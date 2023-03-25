New electric tricycle route is inaugurated in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, March 24 (ACN) A new electric tricycle route was opened today in Havana with the aim of supporting the transportation of passengers on Linea Street and bringing them closer to the different artistic manifestations of the cultural corridor of that street.



The event was attended by Eduardo Rodriguez Davila, Cuban minister of transport, Suleidys Alvarez Albejales, director of the cultural corridor project on Linea Street, who reported that the circuit will have a total of 10 vehicles, donated by the international cooperation project of the European Union and in line with the objective of electric mobility of Linea Street.



During the meeting, it was detailed that these tricycles will be operated by Taxi Cuba, and the route will be almost four kilometers long.



Lauger Medina Suarez, director of transportation in Havana, said that this is the thirteenth electric tricycle route to be inaugurated in the capital and added that the idea is to open at least three circuits in each Havana municipality, where there are already 106 carts in circulation.