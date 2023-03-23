German cruise ship arrived in Cuban eastern port





HOLGUIN, Cuba, Mar 23 (ACN) The German cruise ship MS Hamburg anchored today in the port of Antilla, in the province of Holguin, as a last stop before arriving in Havana, on a tour of countries in the region and several Cuban cities.



The vessel, operated by Hapag Lloyd Cruises, with a 144-meter length and 22 meters wide (beam), docked previously in port facilities in Cienfuegos and Santiago de Cuba during a nine-day voyage.



Ricardo Rojas Mastrapa, director of the Cubatur agency in Holguin, in statements to Cuban News Agency said that around 350 tourists are traveling on the cruise ship, who after disembarking opted for the tourist attractions offered by the province.



Carlos Alvarez Infante, commercial specialist of the delegation of the Ministry of Tourism in the province, considered this arrival as positive because of the number of vacationers who got off the cruise ship, after nearly a decade without operating this tourist modality in this port.



Antilla is one of the smallest municipalities in Cuba, with a surface area of 303 square kilometers, formed by a coastal strip that occupies the peninsula of El Ramon, which separates the bays of Nipe and Banes, in northwestern Holguin.



In this developing area, located almost 100 kilometers from the provincial capital, an important investment process of more than 19,000 rooms is being undertaken, considered one of the paradisiacal destinations of the eastern territory with excellent white sand beaches widely accepted by the foreign market.