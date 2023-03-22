Workshops at Cuban International Agricultural Fair dwell on research





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 22 (ACN) The thematic diversity of the program of lectures given daily in the sessions of the XXIV International Agroindustrial Food Fair (Fiagrop 2023) arouses the attention of the public and especially of professionals and researchers participating in the event.



The Informatics and Communications Company of the Ministry of Agriculture (Eicma) today offered the first of three planned conferences, on a novel and transcendental topic for both the industrial and residential sectors: Strong currents, weak currents, given by engineer Juan Gerardo Guzmán.



Another attractive topic, which will also attract the attention of the audience, will be the launching of the Private Data Network (RPD), which has made it possible for Agriculture to implement solutions in computer networks, Andrés Sosa Quevedo (Pacho), a specialist of the entity, informed to the Cuban News Agency (Agencia Cubana de Noticias).



More than 150 entities of the sector are connected to the network, through links with chat services, audio conferences, distance training, e-mail and national and international navigation, said Pacho.



The third of Eicma's conferences, announced for tomorrow Thursday, will be in charge of the engineer Yoel Díaz Herrera, who will speak about cloud services and cybersecurity, very current topics, because according to the interviewee, many clients use space on hard devices to store information, data and images, unaware of the benefits of doing so in the so-called Internet cloud.



Eicma is a company attached to the Logistics Business Group of the Ministry of Agriculture (Gelma), which is dedicated to the development of infocommunications and automation for Cuban farmers, said Sosa Quevedo.



Its computer applications are focused on the business and state systems of Agriculture, and extend to the area of audiovisuals, networks, office automation and telematics and, of course, they take care of all the radio communications of the sector, in addition to providing project design, installation services, maintenance and repair of equipment, thus ensuring the vitality of communications in the MInag.



It is interesting, said the specialist, the design and execution of automation projects carried out jointly with the Martha Abreu Central University of Las Villas, which consists in the monitoring of central pivot irrigation machines located in the Agricultural Enterprise Valle del Yabú, in Santa Clara, Villa Clara.



According to the program of the conferences, there are still transcendental topics such as the presentation of products and services of the Italian newspaper Travel TradeCaribbea (TTC) specialized in promoting tourism in Cuba, the Caribbean and Latin America; and those of two Spanish companies that will refer to the feeding in pig breeding and the challenges of livestock farming to achieve the sustainable development goals.