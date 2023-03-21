Cuba and Portugal Reach Business Cooperation Accord





Havana, March 20 (ACN) The president of the Cuban Chamber of Commerce Antonio Luis Carricarte and the vice-president of Portugal Chamber of Industries and Commerce Nuno Pinto de Magalhaes signed a cooperation accord on Monday to develop joint projects in the interest of their nations’ business communities in diverse economic sectors.



The accord was signed during an official visit by the Cuban executive to the European nation, which will allow to establish closer links between the entrepreneurial communities of Cuba and Portugal and boost trade, investment and cooperation relations, according to the twitter account of the Cuban Chamber of Commerce.



Portugal Chamber of Industries and Commerce is a private entity attending to the small and medium companies; it also sponsors events, presentations and other entrepreneurial activities.