Cuba denounces U.S. blockade’s impact on digital transformation





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 17 (ACN) Headed by Wilfredo González, First Deputy Minister of Communications, the Cuban delegation to the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) Forum held in Geneva, Switzerland, denounced the impact of the U.S. blockade on the digital transformation underway in the country.



According to the Cuban official, the said U.S. policy denies Cuba access to dozens of international platforms for data exchange and participation, promotes ICT-based destabilization measures and blocks websites and accounts in social networks, which shows the extent of the damages caused to the Island for more than 60 years.



The Cuban delegation also shared with the WSIS its achievements and progress in digital transformation despite the said challenges, including the enhancement of the telecommunications infrastructure, the provision of Internet access to almost 70% of the population, the promotion of e-government and e-commerce, and the creation of its own platforms to facilitate procedures, support the economy and improve people’s daily life.



“We continue to boost digital transformation by making the most of the scientific and technical capabilities of the human capital created by the Revolution and working on the basis of cybersecurity,” the First Deputy Minister said.