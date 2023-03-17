Cuba’s National Botanical Garden to celebrate its 55th anniversary





Havana, Mar 16 (ACN) The National Botanical Garden of Cuba (JBN) will celebrate its 55th anniversary on March 24 with the presence of its founders and a colloquium with international guests.



In reference to the occasion, JBN director Carlos Manuel Perez Cuevas remarked that the site has successfully combined science, academy, recreation and education, as conceived from the outset by Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz.



The Garden, which boasts commendations and awards for its research works and a scientific journal of international scope, is developing new projects that include a National School of Horticulture and Landscaping and a Laboratory of Plant Biotechnology.



Located in Havana, the National Botanical Garden of Cuba covers 500 hectares where around 4,000 plant species are exhibited.