16
March Thursday

Cuba approves 116 new economic actors



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 16 (ACN) Cuban ministry of economy and planning (MEP) approved today 116 new economic actors, of which 115 are private micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and one state-owned one.

According to the list published on the Economic Actors Channel on Telegram, the state-owned MSME is located in the municipality of San Juan y Martinez, in the province of Pinar del Rio(westernmost province), and its main activity is the production of agricultural products.

The remaining economic actors -31 micro, 54 small and 30 medium-sized enterprises- are mostly engaged in gastronomic and construction services.

