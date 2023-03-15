Cuba Offers Indian Companies Business Opportunities





Havana, March 14 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Trade and Investment Minister Rodrigo Malmierca promoted business opportunities in Cuba for Indian companies, particularly in the areas of renewable energy, agriculture and biotechnology.



Minister Malmierca presided over a business forum on Cuba during the 2023 Association Summit, in which he stressed the friendly environment in Cuba for foreign investors and business opportunities for trade and investment, according to the Cuban embassy in India.



Representatives of the Biotech sector and the Electric Sector presented business opportunities for Indian enterprises in Cuba.



India’s Invest, an agency in the promotion of investment, will cooperate with Pro-Cuba company to foster capabilities and trade between the two countries.

