India and Cuba acknowledge potential for more trade





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 12 (ACN) India and Cuba agreed that they can increase trade relations after the meeting between the Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, and the Cuban Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, Rodrigo Malmierca.



Cuba also stated its willingness to welcome Indian capital investments and joint projects related to renewable energy and the pharmaceutical industry.



Malmierca and his trade delegation visited the city of Bangalore, capital of the state of Karnataka and center of the national high-tech industry, where they attended a business forum of the Economic Trade Organization of India to promote investment in the Island and met with the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, as well as with Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, president of the biopharmaceutical company Biocon, which is developing ties with the Cuban state biotechnology organization BioCubaFarma.



The Cuban delegation also visited the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry and toured the International Manyata Tech Park software technology park in Bangalore.