Cuba presents business opportunities to Indian entrepreneurs





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 10 (ACN) Cuban minister of foreign trade and investment Rodrigo Malmierca, who heads a Cuban delegation on a working visit to India, presented today to more than 60 local entrepreneurs the business opportunities in Cuba.



During a forum in the city of Bangalore, organized by the Economy and Trade Organization of India, the representatives of the companies received information, especially on the biopharmaceutical and renewable energy sectors, the Cuban minister said on Twitter.



In that city, Malmierca also explained the possibilities of investment in Cuba to directors of the Confederation of Chambers of Commerce, which brings together more than 100 of these organizations and thousands of companies.



The Cuban side was also represented by Deborah Rivas, deputy minister of foreign trade and investment, Ovel Concepcion, from the Electrical Company, and David Curbelo, representing the Business Group of the Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries (Biocubafarma).



The Cuban delegation arrived in India on Thursday from Qatar, where it participated at the 5th United Nations Conference on Least Developed Countries and held exchanges with authorities of that Arab country, foreign delegations and health professionals from the Cribbean nation who provide services there.