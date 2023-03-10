Cuban Minister of Foreign Trade begins visit to India





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 9 (ACN) Cuban Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment, Rodrigo Malmierca, arrived today in India from Qatar at the head of a delegation of representatives of the agricultural, renewable energy and biopharmaceutical sectors.



Malmierca will meet in Bengaluru—India’s fourth most populated city and hub of its high-tech industry—and visit the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of the state of Karnataka. He will also attend a forum on business opportunities in Cuba and tour the International Manyata Tech Park in Bangalore.



While in Doha, Qatar, Malmierca participated in the 5th United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries and met with Qatari authorities, foreign delegations and Cuban health professionals deployed in that country.



At the General Debate and Ministerial Meeting of the event, and on behalf of the G77 + China—of which Cuba is president pro tempore—Malmierca reiterated the importance of international assistance to the poorest nations to help them cope with their deep crises.