Another 101 New Private Companies Join Cuban Economy



Havana, March 8 (ACN) Cuba’s Economy and Planning Ministry approved 101 new private business applications.

According to the Ministry’s Telegram account, the new companies are 22 micro, 59 small and 20 medium businesses operating in the area of catering services, pc repairs, passenger transportation, bakery and textiles.

The new companies are based in Havana, Guantanamo, Mayabeque, Holguin and other Cuban provinces.

