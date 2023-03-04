Portuguese hotel group to expand operations to Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 3 (ACN) The Portuguese hotel group Vila Galé, one of the largest in that country, is in the process of expanding its operations to Cuba, company executives confirmed today.



Gonçalo Rebelo de Almeida, manager of the group, announced that two facilities will be opened in Cuba as part of a plan to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the opening of the first establishment.



According to Prensa Latina, in the press release Vila Galé also informed that Rebelo de Almeida will soon schedule a visit to Cuba for the new hotels to be inaugurated, one in Havana and the other on a key in the country.



The Vila Galé group, founded in 1986, currently has 37 hotels: 27 in Portugal and 10 in Brazil, with a total of 8,432 rooms.