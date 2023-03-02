All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Western Union resumes remittances to Cuba



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 2 (ACN) Orbit S.A., the agency for the management of money transfers to Cuba, reported today that Western Union is resuming its service to the island following the test phase started on January 4 in some offices in Florida, United States.

Orbit S.A., which in 2022 managed Cuba-bound remittances from Europe and Canada, will expand its operations to Cuba, interrupted since 2020 at the U.S. government’s behest.

Made possible thanks to commercial agreements with international financial companies, the service benefits both the recipients and the senders of remittance, since they have access to fast, safe and less costly banking channels to make the relevant arrangements.

